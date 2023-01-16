Breakfast Links - January 16, 2023

Hopefully you got some rest over the weekend. Let’s get the work week started by hitting some freshly cooked Breakfast Links!

Houston

The Houston Dynamo will be hard at work at Houston Sports Parks this week. At this point it seems that, behind the scenes, the front office is continuing to cook when it comes to improving the squad. The club hasn’t made it official yet, but it is reported that a deal with Moroccan creative midfielder, Amine Bassi, looks done. Maybe he can be the “10” fans have been screaming for? Let’s go Dynamo!

The Houston Dash have added a lot of new players to the roster, as we saw general manager Alex Singer continuing to work some magic. The team is still enjoying the off-season but will look motivated when the preseason starts next month. DTFO!

Major League Soccer

The New York Red Bulls have re-signed defender Kyle Duncan on a season-long loan from KV Oostende with a purchase option, the club announced Sunday. The 25-year-old right back joined Oostende last January on a free transfer and made seven league appearances for the Belgian First Division A side before a loan move back to the Red Bulls in August.

With Kevin Cabral traded to the Colorado Rapids in early December, the LA Galaxy already know their winger corps will look somewhat different during the 2023 MLS season – and they have at least one vacant Designated Player spot to work with. But with preseason camp now underway, there’s speculation the positional group will look drastically different as the five-time MLS Cup champions approach Matchday 1 – and a second DP spot may become available.

Gareth Bale will always cherish his briefer-than-expected spell at LAFC. The Welsh superstar conveyed as much in a farewell video message LAFC shared in the wake of Monday’s surprise news that the 33-year-old forward has retired from professional soccer. “I just want to say thank you for my welcome, being here in LA,” Bale said, swinging by LAFC’s training facility to offer goodbyes. “It’s been an amazing experience and to win the MLS Cup together and create lasting memories is something I’ll never forget. So thank you very much.”

Around the world

Aaron Ramsdale appeared to be kicked by a Tottenham Hotspur supporter following Arsenal’s 2-0 North London derby victory on Sunday. Ramsdale, who was involved in an incident with Spurs striker Richarlison moments earlier, was collecting his goalkeeper gloves from behind the goal after the final whistle when a fan appeared to kick out at him.

Carlo Ancelotti denied that Real Madrid’s 3-1 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa final was a “sporting humiliation” on Sunday, blaming individual errors and insisting the team would bounce back. Gavi put Barca ahead before Robert Lewandowski made it 2-0 and Pedri added a third goal after half-time, with Karim Benzema netting a late consolation strike for Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain suffered their second defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss to Stade Rennais on Sunday as their Ligue 1 lead was slashed to three points. Rennes, who have won a club record ninth consecutive home game in the top flight, prevailed thanks to Hamari Traore’s second-half goal as the visitors suffered their second loss in three league outings.

Chelsea have completed the signing of Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk on an 8½-year contract, the club announced during their Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Sunday. The two clubs agreed a deal on Saturday worth €100 million, sources told ESPN. The package comprises a fixed fee of €70m with a further €30m in add-ons, matching the Ukrainian club’s valuation for the transfer of the 22-year-old.