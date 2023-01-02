Report: Dynamo signing free agent left back Brad Smith

According to a report from MLS insider Tom Bogert, the Houston Dynamo are finalizing the signing of free agent left back Brad Smith.

Sources: Houston Dynamo finalizing the signing of free agent left back Brad Smith.



Smith, 28, was with D.C. United last year before a season-ending injury. Has made 79 MLS apps with DC and the Seattle Sounders.



The Australian int’l was previously with Liverpool and Bournemouth. pic.twitter.com/7popJIln6B — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 2, 2023

Smith is a former Australian international and previously played in Major League Soccer for the Seattle Sounders and D.C. United. Before joining MLS, Smith played in England for Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Smith, 28, was with D.C. last season but suffered an injury that made him miss most of the season. The signing will give the Dynamo depth at fullback, something they don’t have on the roster at this point. Adam Lundkvist and Griffin Dorsey are currently the only fullbacks on the first team roster. Smith will likely give depth for Lundkvist at left back. As a free agent, there will be no transfer fee or allocation money used to sign the Aussie.

