Breakfast Links - January 20, 2023

It’s Friday and that means the weekend is almost here. Let’s get it started with some links.

Houston

Early Thursday morning L’Equipe reported that Amine Bassi from Ligue 2 side Metz is traveling to Houston to sign for the Houston Dynamo. They are reporting that the deal will be a two and a half year contract. He has been a player that has the same profile as players like Diego Fagundez, Nicolas Lodeiro, Ganso and Carles Gil. At just 25 years of age, he will be an exciting fit for the Dynamo.

First reported by Gustavo Mendoza via Twitter, the Dynamo are reportedly in a group with Santos Laguna and Orlando City for the 2023 Leagues Cup this summer. Each club will have 2 matches and the top two teams will advance. The official announcement should be coming later today.

According to sources, the Dash will start their preseason training next week with their entry physicals. The Dash preseason details will be out as soon as we know what the league schedule will look like.

MLS/NWSL

First, we want to take the time to give our thoughts and prayers to Anton Walkes’ family and everyone at Charlotte FC. The 25-year-old tragically passed away on Thursday due to a boating accident.

Big news for Inter Miami. They have signed former MLS MVP Josef Martinez from Atlanta United. The former Atlanta forward is looking forward to a new challenge in MLS. This will be a great signing for Miami after having a gap in their forward line since Gonzalo Higuain retired and the club expects to let Rodolfo Pizarro go.

The Colorado Rapids are finalizing a deal for Denmark international center back Andreas Maxsø from Brøndby, per Tom Bogert. He will add huge experience in the back line for the Rapids and give them that push for playoffs next season.

Around the World

The Goats match happened yesterday, probably for the last time, as Lionel Messi’s PSG took on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Riyadh All-Star Team. This match did not disappoint as both legends got on the scoresheet and the match ended with a 5-4 PSG win. Both legends were subbed out in the 62nd minute. One last good memory of these two battling out on the field.

Yesterday was the day of comebacks. Manchester City were behind 2-0 against Tottenham at halftime but rallied with goals from Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, and two from Riyad Mahrez to secure the comeback. Also, Real Madrid were 2-0 down at halftime against Villarreal in the Copa del Rey. A quick response from them in the second half showed that you can’t count them out at all. It also tells you that a 2-0 lead really is the most dangerous lead in all of football.

Transfer news is heating up for the London clubs. After losing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea, Arsenal are close to signing Leandro Trossard for $21 million plus $6 million add-ons from Brighton. Chelsea are nearing a deal for Noni Madueke from PSV for around $35 million. Both teams will need to boost the squad for their prospective campaigns at the tail end of the season.

There are some tasty matches for this weekend with the Bundesliga back as league leaders Bayern Munich face off against RB Leipzig. For our Argentinian fans, the Argentina Super Cup match against Boca Juniors and Racing club will be early this morning. On Saturday, we should have an interesting tie with Liverpool against Chelsea, with both clubs struggling as of late. Lastly on Sunday, we have the match of the weekend as Arsenal go up against Manchester United. Both are in the run for the title and both are playing great football so stay tuned for it!

This will be a weekend to remember! Enjoy the weekend and see you back on Monday!