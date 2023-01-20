Dynamo Theory Podcast - Episode 54: Lundy to Austin, a true culture shift, new stadium name, and more!

On this episode of the Dynamo Theory Podcast episode we discuss the trade of Adam Lundkvist to rival Austin FC and the arrival of Franco Escobar. Seeing all the former players leave just shows how in year two of Pat Onstad as the general manager, the culture shift is in full throttle.

The Houston Dynamo continue to strengthen their staff by hiring Brendan Burke as an assistant to Ben Olsen and the first team. The club also announced hiring SRC FTBL to help develop their analytical department.

The stadium renovation is coming with along with a new name. Houston’s professional soccer stadium will now be called Shell Energy Stadium. After ending its ties with PNC bank, local Texas Bay Credit Union will be the club’s new partner.

And we hit on much more!

Enjoy the show!