Memo Rodriguez signs with LA Galaxy

Houston Dynamo homegrown Memo Rodriguez has found a new home in Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy. Rodriguez had his option declined by the Dynamo this offseason after six seasons in Houston. Rodriguez signed a 1-year contract with the Galaxy with a club option for 2024 and 2025.

Rodriguez, who turned 27 at the end of December, will look to rejuvenate his career with the Carson, California club. Memo showed many flashes during his time with the Dynamo but never really blossomed into the big homegrown star that fans were clamoring for. During his career in Houston, Rodriguez made 148 appearances and had 21 goals and 15 assists. His best season came during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign where he started 20 of his 21 appearances and had 5 goals and 2 assists in nearly 1,600 minutes. His career high for goals game in 2019 when he had 7 in just under 1,400 minutes.

Memo was always a fan favorite and always took the time to speak with the media, even in the toughest times for the Dynamo. We wish him all the best in this next chapter of his career.