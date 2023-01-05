Dynamo announce 2023 preseason schedule

The Houston Dynamo have announced their preseason schedule ahead of the 2023 season under new head coach Ben Olsen. The Dynamo will report to Houston Sports Park tomorrow and Friday for entrance exams ahead of the start of preseason on Sunday.

The Dynamo will travel to Mexico City on January 30 for three scrimmages against Mexican teams. Houston will play Deportivo Toluca FC on February 1, Tlaxcala FC on February 4, and UNAM Pumas on February 7. All three games are closed-door scrimmages.

The team will return to the US on February 7 for scrimmages against MLS teams. The Dynamo will go to South Florida on February 10 to play two friendlies in Fort Lauderdale on February 11 and 15. Opponents will be announced later. The final preseason game will be at home against FC Dallas on February 18 at 7:30 PM.

Houston opens the MLS regular season against FC Cincinnati on February 25 at TQL Stadium.