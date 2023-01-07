Dynamo sign Paraguayan attacker Ivan Franco

The Houston Dynamo have announced the signing of Paraguayan attaker Ivan Franco. The 22-year-old joins the Dynamo from Club Libertad in Paraguay on a one-year loan. Franco was teammates with Dynamo striker Sebas Ferreira at Libertad from 2020-2022.

“Iván is an exciting young attacking talent who we hope can flourish in our environment in Houston,” Dynamo general manager, Pat Onstad said. “At 22-years old, he has already won three trophies for Libertad and gained valuable experience in Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. At his best, Iván is a difference maker who can play across the front three attacking positions, and we can’t wait to work with him in Houston.”

Franco is the fourth player to join the Dynamo as a senior roster player this offseason. All four players have won domestic titles prior to coming to Houston: Artur (MLS Cup 2020), Andrew Tarbell (MLS Cup 2020), Brad Smith (MLS Cup 2019), and Ivan Franco (Paraguay’s Apertura in 2021 and 2022). Additionally, the club signed Ifunanyachi Achara (2019 NCAA National Champion) and drafted Isaiah Reid (2021 NCAA National Champion).