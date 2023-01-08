Report: Dynamo signing right back Franco Escobar

According to a report from broadcaster Glenn Davis, the Houston Dynamo are finalizing the signing of free agent right back Franco Escobar. MLS insider Tom Bogert has also confirmed the signing.

Sources tell me @LAFC rt back an @francoeescobar is set to sign with @HoustonDynamo .

The 27 yr old has won 2 MLS Cups at LAFC/ Atlanta United.

The defender played in his home country for talent developer @NewellsEnglish . #SoccerMatters — Glenn Davis (@GlennDavisSoc) January 8, 2023

As Glenn points out in his tweet, Escobar would be another player coming to Houston this offseason with a championship pedigree. The Argentine fullback won MLS Cup with Atlanta United in 2018 and won the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup with LAFC this past season.

Escobar, who turns 28 next month, was a starter at Atlanta United and helped them lift MLS Cup in his first season in Major League Soccer in 2018. He went on loan back to Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina in February of 2021 and was traded to LAFC in December of 2021 for $600,000 in General Allocation Money. Escobar played in 19 matches, with 13 starts, for LAFC in 2022 as they won the Shield and Cup double. He was out of contract at the end of the season and became a free agent.

A look at Escobar’s scouting report graph on FBref.com shows a fullback with a very good all-around game.

Escobar’s signing would give Houston another option at right back where Griffin Dorsey is currently the only player on the roster who plays in that position. Dorsey and Escobar would likely fight for the starting job during the preseason. Escobar would join Australian Brad Smith as two free agent fullbacks the club added just this week. Like Smith, Escobar has a green card and would not count as an international.

