Dynamo loan Matias Vera to Argentinos Juniors

The Houston Dynamo have loaned midfielder Matias Vera to Argentinos Juniors in Argentina. Vera joins the club on loan until December 31, 2023 with an option to buy. There has been no announcement on the fee for the buy option.

The 27-year-old Vera joined the Dynamo in December of 2018 from San Lorenzo in Argentina after being on loan in the Chilean league with O’Higgins. Vera made 108 appearances for the Dynamo across four seasons and scored three goals and had two assists. Vera led the Dynamo in minutes in his first season, in 2019, and won the team MVP and Newcomer of the Year.

Vera was always an elite passer for the Dynamo, as far as percentages go. He often made very short passes to link play or move the ball around but Vera finished in the 99th percentile of midfielders last season with a 91.8 passing percentage.

Vera’s guaranteed salary last season was $622,812. Loaning him will remove that salary from the Dynamo salary cap this season and clear a lot more space for additional players. The signing of Franco Escobar has yet to be confirmed officially with the club but he will be joining soon. General manager Pat Onstad also told the media that the team is still looking to add another central midfielder and attacking player.